Tensions between Moscow, West are here to stay — senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Tensions between Moscow and Western countries will persist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said, addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We need to protect ourselves from our dependence — if not complete then a significant one — on the West, as our tensions with it are here to stay, to put it mildly. Russophobia runs high," he stated at a session titled "Shaping a Multipolar Economy: The Role of Russia and Eurasia."

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that the global economic picture would shift "towards the rise of Eurasia, namely its Asian part." "We will work, where possible, to make sure that the idea of greater Eurasian partnership resonates with our partners in the Asian part of Eurasia, including the Far East and Southeast Asia," he added.

Pankin also emphasized the need to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which is "a unique and — apart from the European Union — the only integration group with a future-oriented agenda, as well as with strategies and a vision looking ahead to the next ten, 20 and 30 years."

