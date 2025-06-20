Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — poll

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.9%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out from June 9 to June 15, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.9% of participants responded affirmatively (an increase of 0.7%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 1.2% to 77.3%," the service said.

A total of 52.4% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 1.9%), while 52% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.1%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61.8% (an increase of 1.1%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 33.7% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.3%), 30.3% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 0.4%), 23.5% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 0.6%), and 9.5% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 1%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.6% (an increase of 1.4%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.4% to 9.4%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.1% to 11.6%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party remained at 4%, while backing for the New People party decreased by 0.6% to 6%.