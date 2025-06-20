Kremlin says Russia tolerant of Trump's way of speaking, expects reciprocity

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is tolerant of US President Donald Trump's statements to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump has his own unique way of speaking and his unique language. We are quite tolerant and expect everyone to be tolerant of us," he told SkyNews.

Earlier, Trump said that he had discussed Moscow’s offer to mediate the Middle East crisis with his Russian counterpart, but advised Putin to deal with the Ukraine issue first.