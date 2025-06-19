Russia, Indonesia to develop defense cooperation — declaration

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia will develop cooperation in the field of defense and military-technical cooperation, according to the declaration on the bilateral strategic partnership.

The document said that the strategic partnership provides for "strengthening contacts between the two countries' defense ministries, expanding the exchange of military delegations and visits of ships to ports, sharing information and experiences, implementing training programs, and conducting combat training exercises."

In addition, the sides plan to improve the legal framework for military cooperation, as well as "develop military-technical cooperation in the interests of strengthening the defense potentials" of Russia and Indonesia.