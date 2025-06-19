Russia says dates of new round of negotiations between it, Ukraine to be determined soon

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. A Russian delegation will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22, with the exact dates for the new round to be determined soon, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"After June 22, our delegation, meaning the delegation of the Russian Federation, which was approved by the decision of the president of our country, will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue negotiations. As for exact dates – we've been receiving a lot of questions — they will be set in the near future and announced by the delegation's leadership," the diplomat said at a briefing organized on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"During the next, third round, we intend to exchange comments on the memoranda of the parties submitted on May 28 and June 2 with proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Russia's conscientious implementation of the Istanbul agreements has caused, as you probably noticed, a literal fit of rage in Kiev, if not a frenzy."

The odious logic of Kiev

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that "one of the TV presenters of the [Ukrainian] TV channel 24 literally claimed that there were allegedly no 6,000 bodies of the Ukrainian military. Supposedly, all this is a myth invented by Moscow. She went so far as to claim — and I summon courage every time I have to say this aloud, but it’s a direct quote — that to increase the number of remains, Russia was allegedly dismembering bodies and placing parts in separate bags."

Zakharova also said that Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klimenko thinks in the same "odious logic."

"He took it upon himself to accuse our country of deliberately complicating the identification process of the war dead handed over to the Ukrainian side. That is, at first [Kiev] they refused to take them, and then they said that we were ‘complicating something.’ You know, this is gibberish, these are the kinds of fiendish utterances that we hear from them over and over," Zakharova stressed. "He went as far as to say - let me remind you that this is the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry - that allegedly the bodies were returned in an extremely mutilated state and body parts were in different bags. Can an adult say that, especially the head of a law enforcement agency?"

But, according to Zakharova, "this is not the worst" of the statements of the Interior Minister of Ukraine. "What I will tell you now from his statements, that was, of course, a nightmare for me. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated that the bodies were mixed - the bodies of Ukrainians with the bodies of Russians. When his own journalists asked him to clarify how he determined that, he could not answer. But I think this is a matter for the doctor."

