Putin conveys Russia's position in sitdown with global media — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. By sitting down with the heads of international, including Western, news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave them a chance to hear Moscow's position straight from the horse's mouth, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview.

"In short, yes, we got through," he replied to a question about whether Russia managed to get its position across during yesterday's talk between the president and representatives of foreign media.

"This works every time, because direct dialogue with the leaders of global news agencies – which essentially set the tone for information trends and news flows in different parts of the world – remains the most reliable way to convey our position firsthand. And it goes straight to the wire," the Kremlin representative explained.

Peskov acknowledged that objectivity in covering Russia cannot always be expected. "Inevitably, this information then gets colored in a not entirely objective way. But that happens at later stages, when it’s processed by analysts and, let’s say, by our adversaries," he noted.

As for the direct work of the news agencies, it’s a justified and valuable practice, and "every time we manage to have a very good dialogue," the press secretary noted.

When asked if the Kremlin understands that there will be distortions, and whether it takes this into account during the conversation, Peskov said: "Of course. It is taken into account, but the president is consistent and always exhaustive in his explanations and statements."