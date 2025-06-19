Russia retains trusting ties with Iran, Israel — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia retains partner relations with Iran as well as stable, trusting ties with Israel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for the Iranian-Israeli conflict, President Putin definitely has a great potential for some kind of mediation. We retain partner ties with Iran as well as very equable, trusting relations with Israel," the Kremlin official said.

He reiterated that the Russian head of state thinks that a resolution is possible even amid the most complex conflict between Iran and Israel. "This takes time, this takes effort, this requires political goodwill. It is necessary to sit down and talk," Peskov noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.