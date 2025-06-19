Leaders of Russia, China agree to give orders to exchange data on Iran — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to instruct their respective agencies to enhance communication and share information regarding the Iran-Israel conflict.

Following a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov conveyed to the media that, considering the sensitive and complex nature of the situation, Putin and Xi concurred on the importance of close coordination in the coming days. They emphasized the need for their departments and services to maintain ongoing dialogue and exchange pertinent intelligence and insights.

"The Russian president informed his counterpart about his latest international contacts, namely about telephone conversations with key players in the context of the Israeli-Iranian standoff," the Kremlin official said.