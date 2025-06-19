Kremlin can see Europe in 'a frenzy of hostility' as its dialogue with US taking shape

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. While Moscow is taking the path toward dialogue with Washington, Europe is "in a frenzy of hostility" toward Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are taking the path toward establishing dialogue with Washington. And we can see that Europeans are in a frenzy of hostility toward Russia," he said in an interview with RBC television on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Such actions may incur huge economic costs on Europe itself, Peskov warned.

