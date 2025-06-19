US intervention to entail terrible turn in conflict around Iran — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the potential US intervention in the Iranian-Israeli conflict, noting that such involvement could broaden the conflict's geographic scope and usher in a new phase of escalation.

In response to a TASS question, Peskov said, "This marks an expansion in the conflict's geography. We are hearing from Tehran that this could lead to another dangerous escalation."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States was preparing for a potential strike on Iran in the coming days, though there was uncertainty about whether plans might change. The Wall Street Journal revealed that on the evening of June 17, President Donald Trump informed his aides that he had approved a plan to attack Iran but had not yet issued the order, expecting Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi indicated that Iran was considering all options in response to the possibility of US involvement alongside Israel.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out a retaliatory attack less than a day later. Over the following days, the two countries exchanged further strikes. Both sides reported casualties and damage to some facilities, acknowledging that their forces had been hit. The cycle of mutual strikes continues to escalate. Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in efforts to resolve the conflict.