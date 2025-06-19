President Putin points to consolidation of Iranian society around country’s leadership

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Iranian society is consolidating around the country’s political leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"One should always look at whether the goal is achieved or not when something starts," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS. "We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the ongoing internal political processes - we are aware of this and, I think, there is no point in going deeper - but there is still a consolidation of the society around the country's political leadership."

"Well is almost always and everywhere this way. Iran is not an exception here," Putin added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.