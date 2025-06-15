Russian Orthodox Church condemns violence against Moldovan clergy who opposed LGBT march

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has condemned the violence inflicted upon clergy of the Orthodox Church of Moldova who protested against the LGBT march in Chisinau. Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, stated that the gender ideology being pushed upon Moldovan society threatens to erode the nation’s spiritual heritage.

Earlier on Sunday, police in Chisinau, tasked with protecting the LGBT - recognized as extremist and banned in Russia - during a street march began detaining clergy and believers who had taken to the streets bearing icons and church banners to defend traditional values.

"We categorically condemn the violence against the clergymen of the Orthodox Church of Moldova who voiced their opposition to the LGBT parade. The imposition of gender ideology - aimed at dismantling the traditional family - is not merely a political issue but a moral one. The church, along with other responsible social forces, must unite against this anti-Christian agenda," Kipshidze emphasized.

He expressed hope that Moldovan believers would stand firm in defending their traditional values. "What started as a purported effort to protect minority rights has, in Western countries, led to the adoption of children by same-sex couples, the infiltration of anti-family propaganda into education, and even gender reassignment procedures for children. I trust that Moldovan believers will prevent such outcomes from taking hold in their country," he added.

Concluding, Kipshidze prayed for their brothers and sisters in faith, emphasizing their role in safeguarding the spiritual heritage of the Moldovan people and urging unity in the face of these challenges.