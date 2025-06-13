Russia continue honoring Istanbul agreements — source

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian side continues honoring agreements reached during talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

Russia transferred 1,200 more bodies of died Ukrainian servicemen, while Kiev did not give any bodies of died Russian military, earlier reports on Friday said.

"Russia continues performing Istanbul agreements," the source stressed.

In conclusion of the second round of talks in Istanbul, Russia expressed readiness to hand over 6,000 bodies of died Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev.