MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to carry out daily prisoner exchanges with Ukraine based on the schedule agreed in Istanbul, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Defense Ministry confirms its readiness to exchange Ukrainian captives for Russian service members on an everyday basis in accordance with the schedule agreed in Istanbul on June 2. Unfortunately, Ukraine is not ready to carry out swaps at such a pace," the statement reads.

In accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia launched a humanitarian operation to repatriate the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and exchange prisoners of war on June 6. Ukraine delayed the process, refusing to accept the bodies. The first batch of 1,212 bodies was handed over to Kiev on June 11. Russia received the bodies of 27 troops. That said, Ukraine is in fact disrupting the exchange schedule that the parties agreed in Istanbul on June 2.