Russia, North Korea discuss expanding flights, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are in talks on expanding flights between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Negotiations are underway on expanding flights. All this demonstrates active efforts to boost mutually beneficial ties between Russia and North Korea in various fields," she pointed out with regard to the resumption of train services between Pyongyang and the Russian cities of Moscow and Khabarovsk.

The diplomat also mentioned the groundbreaking ceremony for a road bridge across the border river of Tumannaya, which took place on April 30 and involved the two countries’ heads of government. "We are confident that the launch of this transportation corridor, set for the second half of the next year, as well as the resumption of passenger train services, will serve as a solid basis for the future development of good-neighborly relations between Russia and North Korea," Zakharova stressed.

The Russian Railways company announced earlier that the train service between Moscow and Pyongyang would resume on June 17, and the train connection between Pyongyang and the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk would start running again on June 19. The train services were suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.