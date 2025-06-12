Vladimir Putin offers condolences to Indian authorities over plane crash — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Thursday's plane crash, the Kremlin said.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the plane crash at Ahmedabad Airport. Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash," Putin said in his message.

An Air India plane crashed near the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad earlier on Thursday. There were 242 people on board the flight bound for London. No official death toll has been released yet; however, according to the News18 media outlet, at least 133 people have been killed in the crash.