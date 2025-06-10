Russia, Israel maintain mutual respect, good relations — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Over the past few years, Russia and Israel have been able to maintain respect for each other, and relations between the two countries can be described as good and close, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We have very deep, close, and good relations with Israel and the Israeli people," the deputy minister said at a reception on the occasion of Israel's Independence Day.

"And this relationship has gone a very good, glorious way. There were ups and downs, but we kept the main thing - respect for each other, faith."

He said that in the 1940s, Moscow helped the Jewish people gain statehood and "did it sincerely. We were among the first to recognize the State of Israel. And besides, the development of our relations has always went in a very correct way. Because it was based on the main thing - on mutual respect, on mutual benefit, on mutual goals that we share in many ways," Vershinin said.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia and Israel also ties "a brace that applies to the common fight against the Nazi Germany. We have recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. This is a special holiday for us, and a special holiday for our friends in Israel. I think that the losses we have suffered also unite us in many ways and strengthen our aspiration, our faith in a new secure and just world. In this sense, I believe that the presence of Israeli veterans on the Red Square is a very good symbolic phenomenon," the deputy minister said.

Launch of direct flights to Eilat

Vershinin noted that the two countries also maintain relations on other "new air lines." He commented on the plans to launch a direct flight between Moscow and the Israeli resort city of Eilat on June 12, calling this step "very correct."

Israeli a4mbassador to Moscow Simona Halperin noted that over the past year and a half, "completely different conditions have been created in the Middle East" and now the Jewish state is "reviving, life is returning to the country. And we are pleased to celebrate the launch of the first direct flight from Moscow to Eilat," she said.

The symbolic opening of the direction took place within the framework of the event. High-ranking guests, including Vershinin, Halperin and the mayor of Eilat, cut the red ribbon, launching the Red Wings flight program in this direction.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Director General of the Israeli Tourism Ministry Dani Shahar said that his agency was discussing with airlines an increase in the number of flights to Russia and at least one carrier was ready for this. According to him, an increase in the number of flights will be possible while maintaining the growth of tourist traffic. Shahar also said that the embargo for Russian companies on the sale of tours to Israel has been lifted, and only the recommendation to avoid dangerous areas remains in force.