MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s chief negotiator at talks with Ukraine, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, has expressed the belief that Ukrainian counterparts exhibit signs of reluctance to engage in combat.

"I observed a hesitance to fight in their eyes," Medinsky stated. "They do not want to face battle, nor do they wish to send their soldiers to their deaths. Perhaps this stems from the humane qualities still present in true officers. After all, an officer’s duty is to care for his men. I can sense this in them," he told RT in an interview.

He further remarked that, deep down, the Ukrainian delegation’s representatives are "better than they appear to want to admit."

"They even want to speak openly, but find themselves unable," Medinsky added. "Two-thirds of the delegation are dressed in military uniforms. They are military personnel. When I look into their eyes, I see that they are fundamentally no different from Russians. They wear similar uniforms and share similar expressions."