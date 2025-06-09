Text of 2022 agreement with Ukraine consisted of 19 pages — Medinsky

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The agreement prepared for a meeting with Ukraine in the spring of 2022 consisted of 19 pages, and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made several corrections to it, said head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

"We first prepared the agreement in Istanbul. 19 pages, very detailed. There were even the nuances so that the words were understood equally in Russian, English and Ukrainian," Medinsky said in an interview with RT.

"On April 15 [2022], President Putin reviewed the agreement and made one or two corrections. He's a professional lawyer."