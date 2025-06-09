NATO in deep crisis, OSCE in complete disarray, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to the crisis and collapse within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which were supposed to ensure security in Eurasia.

"These structures can no longer even claim to partially fill the vacuum of a continental forum. The OSCE has been almost completely destroyed. Consensus has been trampled. NATO is in an extremely deep crisis," the top Russian diplomat said at the Forum of the Future 2050.

The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the changes in NATO during Donald Trump’s presidency, including increased defense spending by member states to 5% of GDP and a greater focus on the Asia-Pacific region, but did not elaborate further. "As the French say, <...> please sort out your affairs on your own," Lavrov remarked.

However, in his view, the current circumstances "call for some kind of continental" union for Eurasia. The minister noted that such alliances exist on all other continents, "but not in Eurasia, even though it is the largest, wealthiest, and perhaps the most promising continent in the foreseeable historical perspective." "When we talk about security in Eurasia, until recently, structures like the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, NATO, and the European Union immediately came to mind. They played, at least tried to play the role of honest brokers in involving neighbors from the Asian part of the European continent into their mechanisms," Lavrov recalled. However, he added, they later "succumbed to Euro-Atlanticism", adopting a hostile stance toward Russia.