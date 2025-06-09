Kremlin refrains from speculating on possible prisoner exchange with Kiev today

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from speculating on whether an exchange with Kiev involving severely wounded prisoners of war and the handover of deceased Ukrainian servicemen’s bodies could take place Monday.

"As far as today is concerned, let’s wait and see," Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing.

Earlier, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in negotiations with the Ukrainian side and aide to the Russian president, stated that on June 6, in full accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia launched a humanitarian initiative to return over 6,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers. The plan also included the exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as POWs under the age of 25.

However, Medinsky reported that "the Ukrainian side unexpectedly postponed both the reception of the bodies and the prisoner exchange for an indefinite period.".