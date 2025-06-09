Moscow needs to respond to NATO’s aggressive actions near Russian borders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to act freely in terms of deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles and could use it if it has to respond to NATO’s aggressive action near Russia’s borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Raybkov said in an interview with TASS that Russia’s moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles was about to expire but the West had failed to appreciate Moscow’s restraint.

"Russia will have to respond to such aggressive actions by NATO and NATO countries, including the new NATO members in close vicinity to our borders. We certainly reserve the right to act freely, and at some point, nothing will limit our actions," Peskov noted, when asked if the expiration of Russian’s moratorium meant that the country was ready to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles to the parts of the world that were the most vulnerable in terms of security.