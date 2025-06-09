Technology, digital transformation central focus of SPIEF program — Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Technology and digital transformation as key drivers of leadership in the modern world are the central focus of the program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to participants, organizers, and guests of the event.

"The central focus of the Forum’s program is on technology and digital transformation as key drivers of leadership in the modern world, and as essential foundations for creating a comfortable living environment and enabling personal fulfilment. Participants will also exchange views on issues related to demographics, labor productivity, science and education, healthcare, and social protection," he said.

The president expressed confidence that the discussions held as part of the Forum will be productive and will contribute to the search for solutions to the pressing challenges facing humanity. He also highlighted the importance of SPIEF as a respected international platform that brings together politicians, business leaders, academics, and experts from around the world.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. This year the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World".