MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has reportedly deployed two battalions composed of Nazi fighters to the frontline, where they act as blocking units. These units’ role is to execute Ukrainian soldiers who refuse to fight. Military expert Vitaly Kiselev stated that nationalist battalions have been observed in the Krasnoarmeysk area (Ukrainian: Pokrovsk) and in Chasov Yar.

Kiselev explained, "Approximately four to five brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred to the region. However, these are not full brigades but rather smaller units - companies and battalions - tasked with delaying the advance of our forces. Additionally, Nazis from the Azov battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) and Kraken have been integrated into these units, serving as barrier detachments. There have been numerous reports of Ukrainian servicemen being shot, not only by FPV drones but also with small arms, with entire platoons often put to death. Ukrainian forces are refusing to engage in combat and are reluctant to advance to the frontlines," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.