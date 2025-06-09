Kremlin calls for waiting to see if Kiev changes stance on accepting bodies of soldiers

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. It will soon become clear if Kiev is going to change its stance on accepting the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our experts are on the border, at the point where the exchange was supposed to take place. We have already said that. We are ready to implement [the agreements reached in Istanbul]," he pointed out.

"Let’s wait for the beginning of the week to see how Ukraine's position will change," he added, when asked if Ukraine’s refusal to accept the bodies of its soldiers could affect future exchanges.