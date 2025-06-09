Russia together with BRICS working on cooperation free from sanctions, coercion — Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia together with partners, including within the BRICS association, is working on building a system of international cooperation, free from discrimination, coercion, and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to participants, organizers, and guests of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Together with our partners, particularly within the BRICS group, we remain committed to building an effective system of equal and mutually beneficial international cooperation, free from any form of discrimination, coercion, and sanctions pressure," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. This year the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World".