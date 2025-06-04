Lavrov says Zelensky made gross mistake by refusing to hold 2-3 day ceasefire

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky made a gross mistake by adamantly rejecting the proposal to hold a ceasefire for two or three days to allow for collecting the bodies of the fallen soldiers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He made the statement at a virtual meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin held with cabinet members.

"In connection with what has now been said about the proposal for a two-or three-day pause in order to collect bodies at certain stretches of the engagement line in a dignified manner - perhaps some people were left wounded there - I believe that this is simply a gross mistake of the regime in Kiev. I mean Zelensky's categorical and rude rejection of this proposal," Lavrov said.

But he said that, all things considered, it is always better to have a channel of communication, as it helps address humanitarian issues.

Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Medinsky said a portion of the Russian document was dedicated to terms of establishing a ceasefire. He also said Russia agreed to return 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen.

Additionally, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange all prisoners that are seriously ill or under 25 years of age, meaning that the swap will involve at least 1,000 people from each side. Moscow also suggested a ceasefire in certain spots along the frontline for two or three days. Furthermore, Ukraine gave Russia a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents, Medinsky said. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, said that Kiev has proposed to hold the next meeting at some point from June 20 to 30.