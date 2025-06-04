Lavrov describes talks with Ukraine in Turkey as important, useful

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The communication with Ukraine in Turkey was important and useful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the cabinet.

"I believe that this is important and useful. The process of direct negotiations, which you previously agreed on in one of your latest telephone conversations with [US President] Donald Trump, is working," he said.

According to Lavrov, both rounds of the talks yielded "concrete results." As examples, the minister pointed to plans to exchange prisoners of war and return to Ukraine the bodies of fallen soldiers.