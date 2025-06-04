Putin briefs Leo XIV on humanitarian agreements with Kiev reached in Istanbul

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Pope Leo XIV about the humanitarian agreements reached during direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, according to the Kremlin press service.

"Talking about the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, Putin informed the Pope about the specific agreements reached during the second round to exchange prisoners of war and bodies of the dead," the Kremlin reports.

"He emphasized that the Russian side is taking all possible measures to reunite all children with their families," the Russian leader's press service said in a statement.