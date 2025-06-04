{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Putin told Trump talks with Ukraine in Turkey were useful, Kremlin aide says

According to Yury Ushakov, the presidents spoke in detail about the content of the talks, their outcome

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his American counterpart Donald Trump in phone talks that the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey were useful, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The Russian side did not succumb to [Kiev's] provocations, and the second round, as we know, did take place in Istanbul," the diplomat said. "Our president spoke in detail about the content of the talks, their outcome, and underscored that, overall, these talks were useful."

Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Medinsky said a portion of the Russian document was dedicated to terms of establishing a ceasefire.

Under the Russian document, a final settlement would require Kiev to abandon its radical nationalist course, protect the country’s Russian-speaking residents,

Pull all of its troops from Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022. Moscow also suggested a ceasefire in certain spots along the frontline for two or three days to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinDonald Trump
Lavrov says Zelensky made gross mistake by refusing to hold 2-3 day ceasefire
Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2
Houthis say their strike prevented US military plane from landing in Israel
The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday evening they had detected a missile launch in Yemen
Pentagon chief to skip Ukraine aid contact group meeting for first time — agency
According to the source, the Pentagon chief will not be present during the meeting, due in Brussels on Wednesday
Protest lodged with Japanese embassy over irresponsible firing practice near Russia
The Foreign Ministry noted that the firing practice involving a patrol boat of the Japan Coast Guard took place on May 23 in the open sea 18.5 km northeast of Cape Shiretoko without prior notification to foreign ships and vessels
Russia, Ukraine to agree on date of new round of talks after memorandums are studied
"It will take some time to examine the draft memorandums that have been exchanged," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian troops advance along 25-km wide frontline in Sumy Region — military expert
"The advance is currently underway along a broad section of the front, from Kondratovka to Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko noted
France, Belgium oppose ban on gas imports from Russia to EU — Politico
Representatives of French and Belgian governments said that they need “more reassurances on the economic and legal consequences of the move before making a decision”
MFA cautions against underestimating hostile US mindsets toward Russia
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russian society "should remain in a state of high readiness for any intrigues"
List of 339 Ukrainian children received by Russia’s children’s ombudsman
Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said that her department will work in coordination with the Interior Ministry to return the children
Traffic on Crimean Bridge is in standard operational mode — Russian Ministry of Transport
"Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted twice earlier in the day, but the closures did not cause serious difficulties for drivers," according to the statement
Residents of village near Irkutsk shot down about five Ukrainian drones
The exact number of UAVs involved remains uncertain
Polish president-elect calls on Zelensky to tackle long-standing bilateral issues
Karol Nawrocki expressed his willingness to continue cooperation with Ukraine "on the basis of mutual respect"
Trump says Putin informs him of intention to respond to attack on Russian airfields
On June 1, Kiev, using drones, carried out a terrorist attack against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, Amur Regions
Frequency of meetings on Ukraine talks can’t be strictly standardized — Kremlin
"Contacts are underway and in the course of them suitable timeframes will be discussed," Dmitry Peskov added
Russia uses Lancet loitering munition in protecting Crimea, destroying unmanned boats
Russian troops disabled a Ukrainian crewless boat Magura V7 with the help of a ZALA Lancet reconnaissance and strike system
Terrorist attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions, negotiations: Putin addresses government
The Russian president was briefed on the incidents and the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup North units completed the liberation of the settlement of Kondratovka in the Sumy Region and Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Redkodub in the DPR through decisive operations
Kiev suffers immense losses by sending unprepared soldiers to frontline — politician
Vitaly Ganchev stressed that Ukraine’s political leadership was aware of the situation but "continues the deliberate extermination of its men"
Rutte threatens 'devastating' response to any attack in Baltic region, other NATO areas
NATO secretary general said there is the constant threat of attacks on the alliance's critical undersea infrastructure, when it comes to the Baltic region
MAGA supporters condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack on Russian airfields — Axios
The portal noted that MAGA followers have for years seen Vladimir Zelensky "as a 'globalist' puppet and Ukraine as a backwater of corruption," opposing any Ukrainian military operations against Russian forces
Putin’s stance on death penalty moratorium remains firm — Kremlin spokesman
President Vladimir Putin said in late 2024 that the Russian authorities had no plans to introduce capital punishment even amid the country’s special military operation
London declines to say whether Kiev gave it prior notice of attacks on Russian airfields
The same answer was given to a request for comments on the Russian side's demand for London and Washington to provide a clear reaction to the attacks
Israeli warplanes deliver strike on Syria’s south — IDF
Shortly after, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the incident on Syria’s transitional government and its head, Ahmed Al-Sharaa
Enemy activities observed near Crimea in Black Sea waters — authorities
"Along with enemy activity off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, there is also an information attack," adviser to the Crimean head Oleg Kruchkov said
Press review: Russia, Ukraine exchange memorandums and London unveils defense overhaul
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 3rd
Zelensky drags US into conflict by ordering drone strikes deep into Russia — ex-adviser
"We are being sucked into a kinetic World War III right now that is going to dwarf the 20th century World Wars I and II," Steve Bannon said
Russia to take all measures to solve crime related to attacks on airfields — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that everything that must be done to resolve this crime will be done
Ukraine to soon receive long-range weapons from joint project — German defense official
The first systems may be used by the Ukrainian military already in a several weeks, Boris Pistorius said
FACTBOX: Moscow court bans World of Tanks publisher’s operations
The Russian Office of General Prosecutor earlier filed an action against Lesta and Lesta Games Agency to prohibit their operations in view of their extremist activity in the form of support for the Ukrainian army
US hopes talks on Ukraine will not last for years - Department of State
According to US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, she doesn’t think that the timeframe for the Ukrainian settlement set by President Trump is expiring
NATO’s Baltic exercises are part of preparations for military clash with Russia — diplomat
"Of course, such exercises are extremely provocative," Alexander Grushko said
Zelensky's office to procrastinate in talks for fear of armed radicals — expert
Both ceasefire options proposed by Russia in their memorandum are expected to encounter resistance from Ukrainian political and military structures that benefit from ongoing hostilities - both domestically and in Europe
Dutch government resigns after collapse of ruling coalition — prime minister
Dick Schoof said that he would immediately go to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with a request for the resignation of ministers from the Party for Freedom
Illegitimate Kiev regime degenerating into terrorist organization — Putin
On May 31, a span of an automobile bridge was blown up in the Bryansk Region derailing a locomotive and cars of a passenger train
Kremlin mum on what Putin told Trump about retaliation for Ukrainian airfield strikes
As Yury Ushakov noted, Donald Trump emphasized that "the American side had not been informed about this in advance by the Ukrainian relevant authorities"
EU fears complete halt in US support for Kiev — FT
At present, the EU is engaged in simultaneous negotiations with the United States on three major issues: a trade dispute, NATO defense spending, and the crisis in Ukraine
Chechen head says eliminates Ukraine’s manpower, equipment on Orekhovsky direction
Ramzan Kadyrov said that the enemy column was detected in a timely manner, trying to covertly change positions
MAKS air show deferred until next year — Rostec CEO
The event was not held in 2023 and 2024 as well
Trump asks Senate to hold off on considering Russia sanctions bill — lawmaker
The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators
Ukraine’s attack on Russian military airfields raises risks much higher — Kellogg
According to the US special envoy for Ukraine, the US is trying to keep risks down and prevent the conflict from expanding
US refuses to guarantee air defense support to Europe after Ukraine crisis — Bloomberg
According to the sources, London and Paris remain hopeful that the United States will provide intelligence data on the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine
Biden thought that Russia should be destroyed — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted that "Europe, which held a middle-ground position for some time, finally sided with Washington and now is spending billions to rearm itself"
Russia demands immediate US, UK reaction to recent Ukrainian attacks — senior diplomat
"We demand that both London and Washington respond in a manner that stops this recent round of escalation of tensions," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Ukraine's NATO membership off the table at upcoming The Hague summit — news agency
The alliance does not intend to make "any new financial commitments" to support Ukraine
Lee leads South Korean presidential election as 50% of ballots counted
With 17.6 million ballots tallied so far, almost 49% were for Lee Jae-myung and 42.6% for his main competitor Kim Moon-soo
Zelensky’s chief of staff meets with Witkoff to discuss Russia-Ukraine talks
Andrey Yermak said that he also told Witkoff about the situation of the battlefield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and invited the US envoy to visit Ukraine to see the situation through his own eyes
Putin tells Trump about Kiev’s attempts to frustrate talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov pointed to "deliberate attacks against purely civilian targets, the civilian population"
Russia’s top security official arrives in Pyongyang, scheduled to meet with Kim Jong Un
This is his second visit to Pyongyang in less than three months
New anti-Russian sanctions ready, need to be approved by Congress, Trump — envoy
US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that the restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports
Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on Ukrainian crisis on June 4
The topic is "Reflection on and elimination of ideological root causes of the Ukrainian crisis"
Russian troops suppress Ukrainian gun emplacements by combat drones near Dzerzhinsk
The coordinated effort by the Russian personnel allowed assault units to move forward in that frontline area
Lee Jae-myung wins South Korean presidential election
He collected 49.4% of the votes after all of the ballots were processed
Press review: Kiev’s terrorist acts risk derailing talks as NATO expands Arctic footprint
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 4th
Russia to responsibly approach all agreements reached in Istanbul — MFA
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that, contrary to previous claims by the Kiev regime, "there are no 20,000 kidnapped children"
Crimean bridge unaffected by Kiev’s attack, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, the bridge is operational
French politician says Zelensky, his allies reject peace as they fear to lose power
Florian Philippot said that efforts to negotiate a peace settlement are being stalled by the deep state, which is "adding tons of fuel to the fire"
Russia's memorandum aims to address Ukrainian conflict's root causes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the settlement topic is utterly complex
PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Russian government
The main theme of the meeting will be ensuring technological sovereignty in the domain of communication services
Russia, China won't sell each other out for US perks — Russian official
Boris Titov noted that it is expedient to create new global economic poles and Russia and China can do this through consolidated efforts
Zaporozhye Region once again faces blackout — administration
The administration said that specialists are already working to restore the power supply
Russian assault teams eliminate Ukrainian militants in Redkodub, hoist national flags
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West continue steadily advancing, pushing the enemy out of populated areas and fortified positions, driving it back, seizing war trophies and taking Ukrainian soldiers as captives
Record-breaking magnetic storm on Earth continues for 66 hours
In April 2017, geomagnetic storms continued for 69 hours
NATO to reassess weaknesses after Ukraine’s strike on Russian airfields — NYT
The newspaper notes that the massive June 1 attack will not stop Russia from continuing offensive operations
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Bridge blast incidents in Kursk, Bryansk Regions classified as terror attacks
Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that investigators have seized parts of explosive devices, as well as other material evidence, interviewed witnesses, victims, and railway workers
Switzerland sides with EU in expanding anti-Russian sanctions
Seventeen individuals, 58 organizations, 189 ships and 31 enterprises were blacklisted
Global nuclear security hangs by a thread — US economist Jeffrey Sachs
According to the economist, the US broke apart the nuclear framework, starting with the country’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002
Kiev did not notify Trump about plans to attack Russian airfields — White House
When asked about the US administration’s position on Kiev’s attacks on Russian airfields, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that she would prefer the president to express it
Trump slams use of Biden’s autopen as one of biggest scandals in American history
According to the US Congress, four White House officials were identified to have used an autopen to sign documents on Biden’s behalf
Poland discovers abandoned air defense systems on Ukrainian border — media
According to the report, the systems did not belong to Poland or its army
Istanbul to remain venue for Moscow-Kiev talks — senior Russian diplomat
Choosing a new venue is totally out of question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Kremlin urges waiting for results of investigation into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin received information about the attacks online
Ukraine says Russian fighter jets outmatch F-16s
Yury Ignat added that Russia has powerful air defenses, which work in tandem with aviation
Musk criticizes Trump’s government spending bill as it harms his interests — portal
According to the report, Musk was frustrated by the fact that his duties as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency were not extended
What we know about power outage in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions due to Kiev's drone attack
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the power outage affected more than 600,000 residents
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Redkodub in Donetsk region — military expert
The Ukrainian military did not expect such a swift advance by Russian forces and did not properly prepare the second and third defensive lines, Andrey Marochko said
US expert speculates about Biden administration’s role in Kiev attack on Russian airfields
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1
No one scared by Trump's threats to impose duties for abandoning dollar — Lula
Commenting on Donald Trump’s policies since taking office this January, the Brazilian leader noted that the new president was elected by Americans "to govern the United States, not the entire world"
EU wants to sanction Russia concurrently with United States — EC President
The EU is currently preparing its eighteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions
Moscow says combative Kiev not seeking real solutions
Maria Zakharova advised "the inhabitants of the president’s office and their foreign handlers" that increasing pressure on Moscow is pointless
Kremlin suggests consulting intelligence on suspect in Ukrainian drone attack
it was reported that a suspect in last weekend’s attacks on Russian military airfields had fled to Kazakhstan
Russia’s neutrality demand tied to history of Ukraine’s recognition in 1991 — lawmaker
Ukraine’s 1990 Declaration of Sovereignty, which laid much of the groundwork for its future constitution, explicitly emphasized the country’s neutral status
Ukrainian special services agent who built powerful bomb detained in Crimea — FSB
According to the report, the man retrieved components from two hidden caches and assembled an IED consisting of over 1.2 kg of explosives, an electric detonator, a homemade electric radio receiver, an electronic transmitter, and destructive elements
Russian lawmakers to demand use of weapons against ‘terrorist Kiev regime’ — Duma speaker
The Russian presidential press service said earlier in a statement that last night, Kiev had tried to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence with drones
West exerts unprecedented pressure on China — Belarusian president
"Today, the eyes of many states, including Belarus, are on Beijing," Alexander Lukashenko said
Russia takes measures proceeding from Kiev’s attacks on peaceful facilities — Kremlin
Having lost the initiative on the battlefield, Ukrainian servicemen resorted to terrorist tactics, attempting to attack deep within Russia with drones
Russian billionaire Tsimbayev accused of attempted contract killing
The target of the planned hit was a former adviser to Moscow’s Control and Audit Chamber, Alexander Revzin
Russia ready to begin POW exchange with Ukraine June 7-9 — chief negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the final parity figure is being agreed upon and that the priority categories for exchange will be "the wounded, the seriously ill, and prisoners of war under the age of 25"
IN BRIEF: Russian MFA spokeswoman comments on Zelensky, transfer of bodies to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova dismissed attempts to put pressure on Russia as futile
Trump tells Putin he was unaware of Kiev plans to attack Russian airfields — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said this topic was raised in the course of a telephone conversation between the two leaders
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Poltava, Odessa
Earlier, a blast was reported in the Sumy Region
Kiev unable to carry out attacks on Russian airfields without US intel — military expert
"This is possible and conceivable only with satellite communications support," Guillaume Ansel said
Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Russia not interested in arms race with Europe, European Parliament member says
Fernand Kartheiser described Russia’s approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine as "strategic patience"
Poland's capacity to deliver arms to Ukraine heavily constrained — paper
According to Head of the country’s intelligence agency Dariusz Lukowski, Poland supplied weapons and military equipment worth about €5 billion to Ukraine
Trump remains positive about progress of Ukraine settlement — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to the progress the sides made so far "in just four months"
Ukrainian drones carried up to 25 kg of explosives each in recent raids, analyst says
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the attack could have targeted Crimea
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
After liberating Andreyevka, Russian forces now 20 kilometers away from Sumy — expert
The Russian army can technically use drones and artillery to attack the enemy in the city
EU may fall apart — prominent economist
Jeffrey Sachs suggested that the EU might even expel or strip Hungary of its voting right because of Budapest's honesty in saying that "the war in Ukraine should stop and the EU should stop being warmongers"
Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
