MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his American counterpart Donald Trump in phone talks that the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey were useful, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The Russian side did not succumb to [Kiev's] provocations, and the second round, as we know, did take place in Istanbul," the diplomat said. "Our president spoke in detail about the content of the talks, their outcome, and underscored that, overall, these talks were useful."

Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Medinsky said a portion of the Russian document was dedicated to terms of establishing a ceasefire.

Under the Russian document, a final settlement would require Kiev to abandon its radical nationalist course, protect the country’s Russian-speaking residents,

Pull all of its troops from Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022. Moscow also suggested a ceasefire in certain spots along the frontline for two or three days to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers.