Russian, US presidents discuss international issues — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed a number of international issues, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Further to Ukraine, the whole range of international issues were discussed, I would say, with a focus on somewhat stalled situation in talks between the US and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program," he noted.

On May 23, the ISNA news agency informed about the start of the fifth round of talks between Iran and the United States in Rome for settlement of differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.