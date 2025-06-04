Kremlin aide describes preparations for Wednesday’s phone call between Putin, Trump

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Wednesday’s phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States was preceded by communication at a lower level, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

When asked who had initiated the call, he said: "Telephone conversations between Russian and US officials took place before the call." "They figured out during the conversations that in the current situation - following the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks and the second round of the Istanbul talks - it would be reasonable to arrange a phone call between the leaders. An agreement was reached on that and the leaders gave orders to agree on the time. The time was agreed upon and the call took place at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time today," Ushakov noted.

According to him, the call focused on the two topics mentioned above. "As for Ukraine, the emphasis was on two aspects, that is, the terrorist attacks against civilians and the outcome of the second round of the Istanbul talks," the Russian presidential aide added.