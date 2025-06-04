Putin, Trump agree to maintain contact — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States in a phone call agreed to remain in contact, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"Both President Trump and our president reaffirmed their readiness to remain in constant contact," he said.

Putin and Trump held their previous phone call - the third since the beginning of the year - on May 19, after the first round of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict, including the idea of memorandums between Moscow and Kiev, which would set out the views of the parties on a potential truce. Prior to that, the presidents of Russia and the United States spoke on February 12 and March 18. They discussed efforts to normalize relations between Moscow and Washingtonand various aspects of settling the conflict in Ukraine.