Dialogue between Putin, Trump important for peace, global security — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is important for peace, de-escalation in Ukraine and global security, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special envoy of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The dialogue between President Putin and President Trump is important for peace, de-escalation [of the conflict in Ukraine] and global security," Dmitriev wrote on the X, commenting on the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Direct communications between the presidents is needed to prevent disinformation and misperceptions, he added.