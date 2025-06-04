MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has characterized Ukraine’s recent invitations to NATO summits as a consolation prize for the Kiev regime.

Commenting on NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s announcement of Ukraine’s invitation to the alliance’s upcoming summit in The Hague, Slutsky expressed skepticism. "Brussels remains mired in outdated thinking. NATO refuses to acknowledge that the ‘anti-Russia’ project in Ukraine has become unprofitable. Invitations to these summits are merely a symbolic gesture for Kiev - nothing more," he stated via his Telegram channel.

He also highlighted the ambiguous status of Ukraine at the event, noting, "One thing is clear: the alliance continues to block meaningful negotiations."

Slutsky emphasized that Russia’s primary condition for resolving the Ukrainian conflict remains Ukraine’s declared non-aligned, non-nuclear status. "It is essential to prevent military activities by third countries and the deployment of foreign military bases, formations, or infrastructure on Ukrainian territory," he reiterated. "All these measures serve as a springboard for anti-Russian provocations near our borders.".