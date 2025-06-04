Damage from terrorist acts in Russian regions over $12.7 mln

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The damage from three terrorist acts in Kursk and Bryansk Regions totaled more than one billion rubles ($12.7 mln), head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Cabinet members.

"The total amount of the damage inflicted as a result of the terrorist act, after the estimation, stands at more than one billion rubles. The terrorist act is being investigated in close interaction with authorities of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Interior," he said.

Five improvised explosive devices were activated during the terrorist act in the Bryansk Region on June 1, Bastrykin noted. Two more such devices that failed to explode were found at the accident site, he added.