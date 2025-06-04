Traffic over flyover in Kursk Region to be opened before August 2

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Traffic on the railway flyover in the Kursk Region will be opened after the terrorist act on August 2 at the latest, chief executive of the Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Restoration of the railway viaduct with the previous dimensions; we agreed upon this issue with the Governor of the Kursk Region, there is a nuance, we need to keep the size for trucks, will be completed within two months and the traffic will be opened on August 2 at the latest," Belozerov said.

Activities for restoration of the flyover in the Bryansk Region after the accident will be completed on or before October 1, 2025, the chief executive added.