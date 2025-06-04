US owes over $3 bln to United Nations — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The United States is the United Nations’ largest debtor, with its outstanding dues now exceeding $3 bln, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Her remarks came in response to US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s call to halt funding for the UN.

"If a leading US businessman, a former insider within the American establishment, and someone whose opinion draws attention both domestically and globally is calling for defunding the UN, let us remind everyone that the United States is currently the organization’s largest debtor. According to official data, as of January 2025, the US owed the UN more than $2 bln and that’s just the UN itself," Zakharova said.

"I’ve dug around for official figures, and I can tell you that the United States’ current debt to the UN has already exceeded $3 bln," she added.

Musk had made the suggestion on the X platform in response to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks on the need to counter the spread of disinformation and hate speech on digital platforms.