MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Assault teams of Russia’s Battlegroup West cleared buildings of the remnants of the Ukrainian army’s garrison in the settlement of Redkodub in the Donetsk People’s Republic and raised Russian flags, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported, posting a video of the community’s liberation.

"The battlegroup’s assault teams took over enemy positions, using the entire arsenal of small arms and cleared buildings and structures of the remnants of the Ukrainian army’s garrison. After liberating the community from Ukrainian formations, assault teams of the battlegroup’s motorized infantry large unit hoisted flags of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

In liberating the community of Redkodub, the personnel of the 144th Motor Rifle Division from the 20th Army destroyed combat hardware and weapon emplacements of Ukrainian militants with the support of aircraft, artillery and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, it specified.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West continue steadily advancing, pushing the enemy out of populated areas and fortified positions, driving it back, seizing war trophies and taking Ukrainian soldiers as captives, the ministry reported.