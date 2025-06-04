Attacks in Bryansk, Kursk regions were planned by Kiev's special services — IC chief

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. All three terrorist attacks on the railways in the Bryansk and Kursk regions were organized by Ukrainian special services, Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of the Investigative Committee said President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with government members.

"The evidence gathered by the investigation clearly indicates that all three terrorist attacks were undoubtedly organized by the Ukrainian special services," he said.

Bastrykin added that the investigation of criminal cases is continuing in order to identify all the perpetrators and organizers of the terrorist attacks.

The same professional method of installing explosive devices, foreign-made plastic explosives, and Ukrainian-made LORA control units were used at all three terrorist attack sites.

Bastrykin recalled that on June 1, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over three terrorist attacks on railway facilities in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. As a result of these attacks, a passenger train and a freight train derailed, killing and injuring civilians and railway workers.