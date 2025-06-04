Trump administration more inclined to listen to Russian arguments — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is more inclined to listen to Russia's arguments, and the dialogue is ongoing and will continue, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a press conference in TASS.

"For our part, we are doing our best to increase the chances of success of efforts to at least relatively normalize our relations with the United States. I think that the Donald Trump administration is more inclined than its predecessors to listen to the logic, arguments and positions that we are working on and promoting. In any case, the dialogue has been established, it goes along different lines, at different levels, and this dialogue will continue," the deputy minister said.

"That is, we have the necessary openness on our part. The question is whether it will be possible to find common ground and transform these points of contact, which are still very, very few, into practical actions and some kind of stabilization. We will continue to work on this."