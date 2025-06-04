Russian MFA hails Istanbul agreements as major success amid Kiev's 'unconstructiveness'

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called the agreements that came out of the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul a "huge result" given the Kiev regime's unconstructive and terrorist nature.

"Due to the first round, 1,000 people returned home from each side. <...> We saw the biggest exhange of detainees - 1,000 for 1,000 people. Not only was it announced, but it was carried out. Given the utter unconstructiveness and the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, it looks like a huge result to me," the diplomat noted.

"You can see how difficult it is to arrange these rounds every time because of the unconstructive and crazy position of Bankova (Ukrainian presidential administration - TASS). You can see that each time even a couple of hours before the start of the negotiations, Bankova gets hysterical: they say they won't come, they won't go, we sent the wrong people, they won't talk to the wrong people, they were shown the wrong thing. Each time, there is something new. <...> So I think that in these conditions, we need to praise the advances that we are making," Zakharova concluded.