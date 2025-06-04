Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units completed the liberation of the settlement of Kondratovka in the Sumy Region through active operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Redkodub in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,475 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,475 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 personnel, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 250 troops and six artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, around 520 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and an estimated 75 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, a coastal defense brigade, an air assault regiment and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and the GUR [Main Intelligence Directorate] special operations center in areas near the settlements of Iskriskovshchina, Petrushevka, Sadki, Yunakovka, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khoten, Pavlovka and Veliky Prikol in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a radar station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Chistovodovka, Kupyansk, Glushchenkovo, Borovaya, Peschanoye, Olgovka and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region and Volchiy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery weapons, including a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze-2000 self-propelled howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Kvertus electronic warfare station, an Anklav electronic warfare system and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dronovka, Seversk, Privolye, Nikiforovka, Serebryanka, Pereyezdnoye, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, three motor vehicles, six artillery guns and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Udachnoye, Novonikolayevka, Dimitrov, Koptevo and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 520 personnel, five armored combat vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Komar and Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Plavni, Pavlovka, Orekhov and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, eight motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, two counterbattery radar stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces destroy German-made IRIS-T air defense system in Ukraine operation

Russian forces destroyed a launcher, a radar and an engagement control station of the Ukrainian army’s German-made IRIS-T air defense system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a launcher, a radar and an engagement control station of a German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system and struck a fuel producing enterprise, workshops for the assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, ammunition depots, a logistics base, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 133 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 109 Ukrainian UAVs, three US-made HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 109 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 109 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 61,316 unmanned aerial vehicles, 610 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,749 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,566 multiple rocket launchers, 25,696 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,441 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.