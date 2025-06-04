Russian security chief, DPRK leader discuss Ukraine, situation on Korean peninsula

SEOUL, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the two sides have discussed the situation around Ukraine and developments on the Korean peninsula, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said.

"Shoigu was received by President of the DPRK’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un," the embassy shared. "During the conversation which was held in a friendly atmosphere of mutual understanding, cooperation in various spheres was discussed, and an exchange of opinions on the situation around the Ukraine crisis and on the Korean peninsula was held," the embassy said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Pak Jong Chon, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Jong, and Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora met the Russian security chief at the airport.

On June 4, Shoigu flew back to Russia.