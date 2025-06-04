Lavrov, Belarusian foreign minister to discuss Ukraine settlement in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov will discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine during talks in Moscow on June 9-10, with a focus on the context of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus will pay an official visit to Moscow on June 9-10, 2025," she said. According to the diplomat, the ministers plan to exchange views "on issues related to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including in the context of the ongoing direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations."

As Zakharova noted, the talks between the two foreign ministers will cover a broad range of current topics related to bilateral cooperation and the international agenda. "The parties will discuss practical aspects of Russia-Belarus inter-ministerial cooperation, including preparations for the joint session of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, which is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year in St. Petersburg," she added.

The diplomat stated that the visit will also include a review of the implementation of the agreed foreign policy action program of the Union State member countries for 2024-2025, as well as the inter-ministerial consultation plan for the current year.

Zakharova specified that the Belarusian foreign minister’s visit will include "a meeting with representatives of Russian media, an address to Russian and Belarusian students of leading Moscow universities, the laying of wreaths at military memorials in Alexander Garden, and a visit to one of Moscow’s military museums."