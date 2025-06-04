Russia to responsibly approach all agreements reached in Istanbul — MFA

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is committed to a responsible and diligent implementation of all agreements reached during the Istanbul negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova affirmed during a news briefing.

"Our approach will be to carefully honor and execute all commitments," she emphasized.

In particular, Zakharova recalled that on June 2 in Istanbul, the Russian delegation received a list of 339 Ukrainian children who had gone missing under various circumstances and had lost contact with their parents or legal guardians: "The Russian side intends to examine this information in detail."

She also pointed out that, contrary to previous claims by the Kiev regime, "there are no 20,000 kidnapped children."

"They have propagated this figure at all levels," she continued. "Ukraine not only failed to verify these numbers - 20,000 children - with official documents, but did not even attempt to do so. It provided no specific facts, lists of children, or data on their parents or guardians who are searching for them."

"Why has the Kiev regime remained inactive on this issue for years? Because it was all a lie - just like the falsehood about Bucha," added the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. Zakharova emphasized that there is "not a single" confirmed case of abducted children, noting that Russia is actively rescuing children from bombardments and removing them from combat zones to safety.

She clarified that the majority of these children are orphans or minors who have been left without the care of legal guardians. "Our country is doing everything possible to reunite children with their families," she stated.

This effort, she affirmed, is "truly successful."

"According to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, 101 minors from 81 families have been reunited with their parents or relatives residing in Ukraine or third countries. Additionally, 22 children from 15 families have returned to Russia from Ukraine," Zakharova reported.

Negotiations in Istanbul

The second round of resumed direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, with both delegations communicating in Russian. During the talks, they exchanged documents outlining their perspectives on conflict resolution.

Russia’s chief delegate, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia had submitted a two-part memorandum to the Ukrainian side. The second part included proposals for achieving a ceasefire. He also announced that Russia would unilaterally transfer the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Furthermore, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange seriously ill and young prisoners of war (under 25 years old) on an "all-for-all" basis - at least 1,000 individuals from each side.

Medinsky detailed a specific proposal for a ceasefire of 2-3 days in certain frontline areas. He also mentioned that the Ukrainian side provided a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, leading the Ukrainian delegation, indicated that Kiev proposes to hold the next round of talks between June 20 and 30.