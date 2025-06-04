Moscow to soon start handing over bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia will soon start handing over the bodies of 6,000 deceased Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine following agreements reached at the Istanbul talks, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported.

"The results of this [second] round [of talks between Russia and Ukraine] are known. As a goodwill gesture, the Russian side will hand over the bodies of 6,000 dead Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine. This process will start soon," she said at a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that Moscow had offered Kiev a two-or three-day ceasefire in several areas along the line of engagement so that both sides could retrieve the bodies of their deceased servicemen.

"We've reached an agreement to swap all severely injured prisoners of war. <…> Such exchanges will take place regularly," Zakharova emphasized.

The diplomat also noted that the parties had agreed to exchange all young servicemen under 25 years old on the "all for all" formula. "At the same time, the maximum number of people for all these exchanges will be 1,000 on each side," she noted.