Senior Russian diplomat, US envoy discuss threats of terrorism in Syria

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Terrorist threats and risks to Syria’s domestic security were the focus of a phone call between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged view on the current situation on the ground in Syria with a focus on continuing risks of internal destabilization and terrorist threats. They noted that solid security and stability in the country, respect to its sovereignty and territorial integrity will promote general de-escalation of tension in the region," the ministry said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, Vershinin and Pedersen also discussed pressing humanitarian and socio-political issues, as well as measures to "encourage the inclusive process of political transition carried out by the Syrians with support from the United Nations and in compliance with the basic principles of UN Security Council resolution 2254."