MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The West is injecting major investment in the so-called Russian opposition that openly backs Ukrainian terrorist attacks, bankrolls the Ukrainian Armed Forces and calls for sanctions against Russia, but this opposition has no supporters in Russia, according to lawmaker Vasily Piskaryov.

"The West is still ready to invest considerable funds in financial support for those who openly support the terrorist acts of the Nazi regime in Kiev, regularly donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and call for sanctions against our country. In Russia, such ‘opposition’ members have no supporters, but they have every chance of receiving a well-deserved and inevitable criminal punishment for their betrayal," said the lawmaker, who chairs the State Duma Commission on Investigating Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

According to Piskaryov, the European Parliament recently announced a discussion about EU support for "pro-democratic forces" in Russia. Such discussions have been held regularly since 2024.

Piskaryov said Brussels has not given up plans to meddle in Russia's internal affairs and destabilize the country with the help of "the most nefarious figures" of the so-called Russian opposition.