MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses amid Russia's offensive, with the country’s authorities sending poorly trained soldiers straight into the meat grinder, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"More and more frequently, untrained, ‘just caught’ men find themselves at the frontline. What kind of soldiers can these people be expected to be? The Ukrainian command deliberately sends them to their certain death. Of course, the numbers of military casualties turn out to be immense in such a case," Ganchev stated.

He added that Ukraine’s political leadership is aware of the situation but "continues the deliberate extermination of its men."

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, during which the delegations communicated in Russian. The two sides exchanged memorandums on their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Moscow had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts. According to Medinsky, the second part lists ways to establish a ceasefire. Medinsky also announced that Russia would unilaterally return 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine.